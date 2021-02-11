FALSE HOPE IN NBA FUTURES?

Q: Last offseason Mizzou had four basketball players test the NBA waters to see if they should enter the draft. Now it appears that nobody on the team will be drafted. With so few players making NBA teams, why do we see so many players across the country, test draft waters every off season? Realistically how many actual jobs (outside of the NBA) are their out there for college players who dream of playing professionally. Seems players are filled with false hopes of playing professionally, which is why a college degree should be a players main objective heading into college.
A: Nah, I'd say that's a misread of how the system works. Martin encourages his underclassmen to "test the waters," which basically means they get to have workouts for NBA scouts and coaches so they can get feedback on the areas of their game they need to improve. There really is zero downside. I wrote about this two years ago with Tilmon. These workouts are paid for by the NBA teams. Otherwise, a college student from Tilmon's background can't afford to fly around the country and have professionals evaluate his game and give an honest assessment on his strengths and weaknesses. If teams don’t think the prospect should enter the draft, they’ll make that abundantly clear. The league doesn’t want players flooding the market who can’t play at their level. Some players will make the jump regardless, but they’re better off getting the feedback. If I were a junior in college and Sports Illustrated or the ESPN or a major newspaper offered to pay for my travel and expenses to visit them so their editors could evaluate my skills with the possibility they would hire me, why would I ever turn that down? There's absolutely no harm in going through that process. Martin stresses getting a degree as much if not more than any coach I've ever covered. He can both encourage his players to get that feedback and emphasize the importance of the degree. It's not a mutually exclusive choice.