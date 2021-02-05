Family Arena's big pandemic pivot

Pivoting has been a necessary part of pandemic life. Restaurants have pivoted to takeout. Musicians have pivoted to livestreams. And as Kevin C. Johnson reports, Family Arena and its employees have pivoted to help provide COVID-19 tests and vaccinations — and to staff a morgue.
• Renée Zellweger will play convicted killer Pam Hupp in a miniseries based on the 2011 murder of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria in Lincoln County and the fatal shooting of a St. Charles County man in 2016.
• A book by Steve Wiegenstein is among 10 titles announced for consideration for the PEN/Faulkner Awards. The Ozarks native now lives in Columbia, Missouri.
• And take a look back at the life and career of Oscar winner Christopher Plummer, who died today at age 91.
