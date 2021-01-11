 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fan expectations
0 comments

Fan expectations

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: Why is it that Cardinals fans think that ownership owes them to put out a championship caliber team? All that is owed is a product on the field. Nothing more, nothing less.

A: I disagree. The brand, the history, and the way the Cardinals market themselves is a contract with the fans, especially when it comes from a public trust. The Cardinals have manufactured a reputation on being a crown jewel of the National League, and the NL leader in World Series trophies. They can't now turn to the fan base they have nurtured with that notion for generations and say: "Kidding."

That's a breach of trust. That's a breach of the public trust. That's a breach of branding.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports