Fan expectations

Q: Why is it that Cardinals fans think that ownership owes them to put out a championship caliber team? All that is owed is a product on the field. Nothing more, nothing less.
A: I disagree. The brand, the history, and the way the Cardinals market themselves is a contract with the fans, especially when it comes from a public trust. The Cardinals have manufactured a reputation on being a crown jewel of the National League, and the NL leader in World Series trophies. They can't now turn to the fan base they have nurtured with that notion for generations and say: "Kidding."
That's a breach of trust. That's a breach of the public trust. That's a breach of branding.