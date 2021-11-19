When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $39; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

Pianist Brian Woods, a St. Louis native, returns to his hometown to perform Beethoven’s Sonata in F Minor, Op. 57 — “Appassionata,” part of Chamber Music Society of St. Louis’ program “Fantastic Classics.” Other featured pieces include Haydn’s String Trio in G Major Op. 53 #1 and Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G Minor Op. 25. In addition to the two in-person concerts, a virtual version will be available Nov. 30. By Daniel Durchholz