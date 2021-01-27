Farewell to Cloris Leachman

Sad news from Hollywood today: Cloris Leachman has died at age 94. Learn more about her life and career, and take a look back at her memorable roles and honors.
A few other stories we think you should see today: The Butterfly House makes it easy to reveal your true feelings this Valentine's Day — with vermin. Lemmons Restaurant has closed its doors until spring. A St. Louis production company owned by two women has rounded up some '80s stars for a virtual music festival. And Tony Rock — his older brother is Chris — is coming to Helium Comedy Club this weekend.
Tomorrow, we'll tell you where to find some frozen fun around St. Louis. Until then, stay warm.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor