Farming Ways Festival

When 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 24 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance, Missouri • How much $5, free for children 4 and under; registration available • More info 636-798-2005; bit.ly/2021FarmingWaysFestival
Browse crafts, peek inside historic buildings, and give butter churning, paper marbling and birdfeeder making a try. Learn from historic interpreters about tanning animal hides, cooking, drying clothing and shooting long rifles that use black powder. Kids can learn frontier games and admire the machines and tractors showcased by the IL-Mo Tractor and Engine Club. Food from the UKRAFT food truck will be available for purchase. By Valerie Schremp Hahn