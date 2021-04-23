 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farming Ways Festival
0 comments

Farming Ways Festival

  • 0

When 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 24 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance, Missouri • How much $5, free for children 4 and under; registration available • More info 636-798-2005; bit.ly/2021FarmingWaysFestival

Browse crafts, peek inside historic buildings, and give butter churning, paper marbling and birdfeeder making a try. Learn from historic interpreters about tanning animal hides, cooking, drying clothing and shooting long rifles that use black powder. Kids can learn frontier games and admire the machines and tractors showcased by the IL-Mo Tractor and Engine Club. Food from the UKRAFT food truck will be available for purchase. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports