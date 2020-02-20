FAST FORWARD

Ice skating season ends, March 1 at Steinberg Rink in Forest Park: Lace up your skates and squeeze in a few more loops around the largest outdoor ice rink in the Midwest before it closes for the season • “The Office! A Musical Parody,” March 4-8 at the Grandel: From the creators of “Friends! The Musical Parody” and “Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical” comes an unauthorized sendup of the mockumentary sitcom about the goings-on at Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. • “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” March 17-29 at the Fox Theatre: The touring Broadway musical features songs from the classic film, along with a new score by “Hairspray” songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman • Trey Kennedy, March 27 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries: You’ve LOL’d at his Vines and Facebook videos about middle-schoolers, moms, dads and girls in fall — now go LOL at him in person
When 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 14 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $45-$80 • More info slso.org
When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How m…
When 11 a.m. Feb. 15 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $5-$12 • More info thesheldon.org