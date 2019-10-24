Fast forward
“Feeding Beatrice,” Nov. 1-17 at the Loretto-Hilton Center: The Rep presents the world premiere of Kirsten Greenidge’s comedy about a ghost with a big appetite and the homeowners struggling to accommodate it • Todrick Hall, Nov. 2 at Delmar Hall: The singer, songwriter, actor, director, choreographer and YouTube star first came to our attention as a Season 9 “American Idol” semifinalist • Nick Offerman, Nov. 7 at Stifel Theatre: The woodworker, humorist, actor and writer best known for his role in “Parks and Recreation” wants to make audience members think at his new show, “All Rise” • Mo Rocca, Nov. 22 at St. Louis County Library: The current “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent — and former “Daily Show” correspondent — will discuss his new memoir, “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving,” which goes on sale Nov. 5