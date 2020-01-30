FAST FORWARD

Live

"The Gleaners" by Jean-Francois Millet

"The Gleaners" (1857) by Jean-François Millet

Courtesy of St. Louis Art Museum

Valerie Jarrett, Feb. 7 at St. Louis County Library: Black History Month brings several interesting speakers, including the senior adviser for President Barack Obama and author of “Finding My Voice”

Oscars, Feb. 9 on ABC: The 92nd Academy Awards will include performances by Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman — but once again, no host

“Riverdance,” Feb. 14-16 at the Fox Theatre: One of the most successful dance productions ever, this show featuring traditional Irish music has been presented to more than 25 million people

“Millet and Modern Art: From Van Gogh to Dali,” Feb. 16-May 17 at St. Louis Art Museum: Exhibit features French artist Jean-François Millet, plus works he influenced, including paintings by Vincent van Gogh, Winslow Homer, Edvard Munch and others

