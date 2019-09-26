Best of Missouri Market, Oct. 4-6 at Missouri Botanical Garden: More than 120 booths will offer handcrafted items, food, jewelry, fresh and dried flowers, wooden toys and more
Shaw Art Fair, Oct. 5-6 on Flora Place: About 135 juried artists and craftspeople from across the country will sell their works along the tree-lined street, which also features live music, a food court and a children’s area
Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival, Oct. 26-27 in Kimmswick: Come for the apple butter — organizers gather at dawn to peel the apples — but stay for the unique shops, restaurants, live music and offerings from hundreds of vendors
Legends & Lanterns, Oct. 12-27 in St. Charles: Historic Main Street becomes a ghost town when villains, witches and spirits invade the town to offer Halloween treats and tricks