"Fifty Words," Sept. 20-Oct. 6 at the Gaslight Theater: The St. Louis Actors' Studio presents a portrait of a married couple coming to grips with the virtues and evasions of their relationship
"An Evening of Ballet Stars 2," Sept. 28 at the Edison Theatre: The sequel to last year’s popular Dance St. Louis presentation will feature some of the nation’s leading dancers
Best of Missouri Market, Oct. 4-6 at Missouri Botanical Garden: More than 120 booths will offer handcrafted items, food, jewelry, fresh and dried flowers, wooden toys and more
Grove Fest, Oct. 5 on Manchester Avenue in the Grove: Live music, crafts, a paint-by-numbers mural and more are in store at this eclectic street festival, celebrating its 14th year