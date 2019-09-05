Hazelwood Harvestfest, Sept. 14 at Howdershell Park in Hazelwood: Enjoy horseshoe tournaments, obstacle courses and slides, bingo and more at this family-friendly event in Howdershell Park • JoJo Siwa, Sept. 22 at Chaifetz Arena: Calling all Siwanatorz — the Nickelodeon and YouTube star brings her sparkles, giant hair bows and side ponytail to the stage for her first major concert tour • “Cry-Baby,” Sept. 26-Oct. 19 at the Marcelle: Inspired by the 1990 musical comedy film starring Johnny Depp and directed by John Waters, “Cry-Baby” is a perfect fit for the satirical and high-spirited New Line Theatre approach • Edwardsville Art Fair, Sept. 27-29 at City Park in Edwardsville: Browse (and buy) the works of about 100 juried artists, create art in the children’s section, and sample locally made food and drinks