Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 5 at Stifel Theatre: The Grammy winner made headlines last week at Lollapalooza when she called for action in the wake of two recent deadly mass shootings
Backstreet Boys, Sept. 6 at Enterprise Center: Backstreet’s back (all right!) with a “DNA World Tour,” which is described as the boy band’s biggest-ever arena event
St. Louis Art Fair, Sept. 6-8 in downtown Clayton: The annual fair is a juried showcase of nearly 200 visual artists selling works ranging from painting and photography to jewelry and sculpture
Jay Leno, Sept. 14 at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts: The former host of “The Tonight Show” and current host of “Jay Leno’s Garage” on CNBC brings his stand-up act to Lindenwood for the first time since 2014