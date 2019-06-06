“Kidz Bop World Tour 2019,” June 16 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: Kidz Bop, the family-friendly series featuring popular songs performed “by kids for kids,” has sold more than 20 million albums since debuting in 2001
Carrie Underwood, June 18 at Enterprise Center: The seven-time Grammy winner is joined by guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which precedes a Sept. 14 album release
“Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience,” June 18 at Stifel Theatre: The star of TLC’s “Long Island Medium” connects with audience members to share messages she says are from their departed loved ones in a live show
“Weird Al” Yankovic, June 22 at the Fox Theatre: “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” — the biggest-selling comedy recording artist will perform all his hit parodies, this time with a live orchestra