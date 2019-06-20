•"Candide," July 5-13 at Union Avenue Opera: The company's season of three operas opens with Leonard Bernstein's classic comic operetta, performed in English with English subtitles
• Mr. Gay America 2019, July 6-7 at Hamburger Mary's: Judas Elliot will pass the crown in this national competition from the producers of Miss Gay America
• "Black Panther," July 12 on Art Hill: The St. Louis Art Museum's annual Art Hill Film Series honors "dream teams" this summer with a lineup that also includes "Anchorman," "Ocean's 8" and "The Goonies"
• World Naked Bike Ride, July 20 in the Grove: Cycling buffs will strip down for a ride through various neighborhoods in protest of fuel dependency and in support of body positivity