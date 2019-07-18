Lerner & Loewe’s “Paint Your Wagon,” July 27-Aug. 2 at the Muny: Matt Bogart, Mamie Parris, Omar Lopez-Cepero and Mark Evans star in a reimagined version of the classic musical set during the California gold rush
“Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” Aug. 3-Jan. 20 at Missouri History Museum: A traveling exhibition from the Newseum features every Pulitzer-winning photo since 1942, along with 15 hours of video and audio from interviews with the photographers
Maria Bamford, Aug. 8-10 at Helium Comedy Club: “Lady Dynamite” herself — and Stephen Colbert’s “favorite comedian on planet Earth” — returns for five performances that will leave fans laughing at her bizarre voices and surreal comedic style
Hammer’s House Party, Aug. 9 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Log, Tag Team and other acts from the 1980s and ‘90s join forces for this untouchable throwback tour