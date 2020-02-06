“Annapurna,” Feb. 14-March 1 at the Gaslight Theater: The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents Sharr White’s two-character play in which a man who’s living off the grid gets a visit from his ex-wife • Purina Pet Parade, Feb. 16 in Soulard: Barclay, the assistance dog being raised by Blues staff, returns as grand marshal for the annual masquerade march, part of the neighborhood’s Mardi Gras festivities • “Rent,” Feb. 21-23 at the Fox Theatre: Jonathan Larson’s musical about New York bohemians and their existential challenges — loosely based on Puccini’s “La Boheme” — returns for its 20th anniversary tour • “Art in Bloom,” March 6-8 at St. Louis Art Museum: Can’t decide whether art or flowers are more beautiful? Enjoy both at the popular annual event in which floral designers create displays to complement pieces of artwork
Live
FAST FORWARD
Related to this story
Most Popular
When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How m…
When 7-11 p.m. Saturday • Where Soulard Market Park • How much $50-$75 • More info stlmardigras.org