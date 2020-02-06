FAST FORWARD
FAST FORWARD

26th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard

Aubrey Lewis, 5, from St. Louis, reaches out to try and pet a dog in the parade on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, during the 26th annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

“Annapurna,” Feb. 14-March 1 at the Gaslight Theater: The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents Sharr White’s two-character play in which a man who’s living off the grid gets a visit from his ex-wife • Purina Pet Parade, Feb. 16 in Soulard: Barclay, the assistance dog being raised by Blues staff, returns as grand marshal for the annual masquerade march, part of the neighborhood’s Mardi Gras festivities • “Rent,” Feb. 21-23 at the Fox Theatre: Jonathan Larson’s musical about New York bohemians and their existential challenges — loosely based on Puccini’s “La Boheme” — returns for its 20th anniversary tour • “Art in Bloom,” March 6-8 at St. Louis Art Museum: Can’t decide whether art or flowers are more beautiful? Enjoy both at the popular annual event in which floral designers create displays to complement pieces of artwork

T.J. Miller

When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How m…

Bacchanalian Ball

When 7-11 p.m. Saturday • Where Soulard Market Park • How much $50-$75 • More info stlmardigras.org

