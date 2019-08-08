“Glory Denied,” Aug. 16-24 at Union Avenue Christian Church: Union Avenue Opera closes its 25th season with an intimate opera that explores the effect of the Vietnam War on the longest-held POW in American history
“Shakespeare in Love,” Aug. 29-Sept. 15 at the Grandel: Insight Theatre Co. presents a moving comedy about a young William Shakespeare and the muse who helps him break through his writer’s block
“Angels in America,” Sept. 4-Oct. 6 at the Loretto-Hilton Center: Meredith Baxter and Barret Foa will star in Tony Kushner’s groundbreaking play that opens the season at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis under new artistic director Hana S. Sharif
Taste of St. Louis, Sept. 13-15 at Soldiers Memorial: The annual food festival that for the past five years has been held in Chesterfield will return to downtown, under new ownership