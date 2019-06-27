"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," July 8-16 at the Muny: The recent Broadway version of the classic fairy tale makes its Muny debut, under the direction of Marcia Milgrom Dodge • BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention, July 13-14 at Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park: Meet professional Lego artists from around the world, marvel at their creations and even build something for yourself • "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," July 19 on Art Hill: News team, assemble: The Art Hill Film Series continues with the wacky comedy about broadcast news in the 1970s • "Paul Gauguin: The Art of Invention," July 21-Sept. 15 at the St. Louis Art Museum: A highlight of the summer is a 90-piece show of various pieces by the French artist, who did wood carvings, ceramics and prints