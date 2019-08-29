Hop in the City Beer Festival, Sept. 14 at the Schlafly Tap Room: Listen to live music while sampling food and more than 40 different beers outside the St. Louis Brewery’s downtown restaurant and brewpub
Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race, Sept. 20-21 in Forest Park: The world’s oldest and most well-attended free hot-air balloon event returns this year to the park's renovated Central Fields
Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival, Sept. 20-22 in Soulard Market Park: Festival fills the park with live music, folkloric dancers, food, crafts, an exotic petting zoo, a Low Rider Car Cruise and more
Q in the Lou, Sept. 27-29 at Kiener Plaza: Get your fill of barbecue at the fifth annual festival, where some of the country’s top pitmasters will smoke more than 18,000 pounds of meat