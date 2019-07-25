Tenacious D, Aug. 2 at Stifel Theatre: Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ comedy-rock act has a platinum-selling album and a Grammy Award to its name and last year released a new album and animated film
“Matilda,” Aug. 5-11 at the Muny: Beth Malone (replacing Will Swenson) makes history as the first female actor to play Miss Trunchbull in a professional production of Roald Dahl’s tale about a gifted child who overcomes a revolting school and abusive parents
Moonlight Ramble, Aug. 17 in downtown St. Louis: After taking a year off, the annual event is back for a 55th late-night bike ride through the city
Jason Aldean, Aug. 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: The country star returns with Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver