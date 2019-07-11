Diana Ross, July 25 at Fox Theatre: The legendary diva, known for her early work with the Supremes, turns 75 with a yearlong celebration that includes her “Music Book Tour”
Summer Block Party, July 25 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis welcomes its new artistic director, Hana S. Sharif, with a day of summertime fun
“La Bohème,” July 26-Aug. 3 at Union Avenue Christian Church: Union Avenue Opera presents Puccini’s opera on which the hit musical “Rent” was based
Mary J. Blige and Nas, July 31 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: The hip-hop and R&B greats hit the road for a co-headlining tour that will be filled with their hits