Festival of the Little Hills, Aug. 16-18 at Frontier Park: More than 300 vendors, craft demonstrators and antiques dealers will sell their wares at this popular festival, now in its 48th year • St. Louis World’s Fare Heritage Festival, Aug. 16-18 in Forest Park: Remember the park’s roots as the site of the 1904 World’s Fair with this annual event featuring food, music, art, outdoor games, innovation and more • DuQuoin State Fair, Aug. 23-Sept. 2 in Du Quoin, Ill.: The All-American Rejects, Wynonna Judd, Matthew West, Lanco, Shenandoah and Restless Heart are headliners on the fair’s grandstand • Festival of Nations, Aug. 24-25 in Tower Grove Park: Eat and dance your way around the world at this festival sponsored by the International Institute, which helps immigrants and refugees resettle in the St. Louis area
TRENDING:
Print Ads
Ads
314-993-5570
Currently Open