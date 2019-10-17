Celine Dion, Oct. 26 at Enterprise Center: The French Canadian singer’s “Courage World Tour” marks her return to the road after the 2016 death of husband and manager René Angélil
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” Oct. 29-Nov. 24 at Playhouse @ Westport Plaza: Dixie Longate (and her alter ego, Kris Andersson) has generated millions in Tupperware sales, but you don’t need to take home any of the famous containers to enjoy her bawdy live show
“AC²: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen,” Nov. 1 at Stifel Theatre: The longtime pals — CNN anchor Cooper and late-night host and St. Louis native Cohen — bring their live show back for a night of deep talk and shallow tales
“Muny Magic,” Nov. 5-6 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries: Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken will headline the eighth installment of the Muny’s off-season concert series, which also features the announcement of the 2020 summer season in Forest Park