Tour de Donut, July 13 in Staunton: A carb-heavy spoof of the Tour de France allows riders to stop at two checkpoints and have a doughnut — and a five-minute bonus
“#IMOMSOHARD,” July 18 at Stifel Theatre: Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley discuss motherhood on their hit wine-fueled podcast, and the BFFs bring their live stand-up to town for “Mom’s Night Out: Round 2”
“Footloose,” July 18-24 at the Muny: Christian Borle — star of “Spamalot,” “Legally Blonde” and “Something Rotten!” on Broadway — directs the musical about a small town that thinks it can outlaw dancing
Top Pours 2019, July 26 in Go! Magazine: Our experts have selected the nominees, and we’ll reveal what readers say are the best locally made wines, beers and spirits (vote through July 15 at stltoday.com/toppours)