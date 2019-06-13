"Summer at the Symphony," June 22-23 at Powell Hall: The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs memorable scores by Bernard Herrmann ("Psycho") and Max Steiner ("Casablanca") while the movies play overhead on the big screen
Tower Grove Pride, June 29 in Tower Grove Park: Music, drag performances, vendors, food and more will fill the park for this neighborhood-based LGBTQ Pride celebration
Citygarden 10th Anniversary, July 1 at Citygarden: Downtown's sculpture park celebrates a decade and the installation of three new pieces with an afternoon of live music and family fun
Fair St. Louis, July 4-6 at Gateway Arch National Park: The annual July Fourth celebration, which kicks off with America's Birthday Parade, features shows by Brett Young, Keith Sweat, the Flaming Lips and other acts