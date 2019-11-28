“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical,” Dec. 19 at Stifel Theatre: The popular holiday tradition leaps from the shelf to the stage in a new production that gives a glimpse into the magical world of the North Pole
“Cats,” in theaters Dec. 20: The CGI film adaptation of the famed stage musical, with songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber inspired by the cat poetry of T.S. Eliot, features Dame Judi Dench and Taylor Swift in digital fur
“John McDaniel Christmas,” Dec. 20 at Blue Strawberry: The Grammy and Emmy winner brings his first solo show in six years to St. Louis, where he will share stories from his career as well as childhood holiday memories
"Fluente,” Jan. 18-26 at City Museum: Circus Harmony, a “social circus” that teaches classes for all ages, presents “an underseas circus adventure” at its performance space inside City Museum downtown