St. Charles Riverfest, Aug. 30-31 at Frontier Park: The two-day celebration, rescheduled from July because of flooding, includes live music, a carnival, food and craft vendors, and fireworks over the river
St. Louis Greek Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 2 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church: While you’re noshing on authentic Greek food, enjoy music and folk dancing, shop for gifts imported from Athens and take a tour of the historic church
Japanese Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Missouri Botanical Garden: Sumo wrestling returns to the Labor Day Weekend festival for the first time since 2015, with two demonstrations each day
"Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment," Sept. 6-8 at Chaifetz Arena: Join your friends from "Frozen," "Toy Story," "The Little Mermaid" and "Cars" as they swim, race and skate across the ice