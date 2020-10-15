 Skip to main content
Faust Park
Faust Park

Cemetery in Faust Park

The family of Missouri's second governor, Frederick Bates, is buried in a cemetery at Faust Park in Chesterfield. It sits on land behind his home, Thornhill, which is on the park grounds. 

Visitors come to Faust Park in Chesterfield for the butterfly house, the St. Louis Carousel, the historic village of buildings collected from various parts of St. Louis County and its expansive playground.

But they may not think to check out the southwest corner of the park, home to Thornhill, the home of Missouri’s second governor, Frederick Bates. Bates built the home between 1815 and 1819, and in 1824 he was elected governor. He died in office of pleurisy in 1825 at age 48 and is buried in the family plot behind the Federal-style home. His wife, Nancy, is also buried there, along with two of their four children and three friends.

Faust Park Robert Bates grave

The gravesite of Missouri's second governor, Robert Bates, photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, is located at Faust Park in Chesterfield. It also contains many his family members. The site sits on land behind his home, Thornhill, which is on the park grounds. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Thornhill is open occasionally for tours, and you can see the outbuildings as well as the peach orchard between the house and cemetery; peach orchards have grown at Thornhill for more than 200 years.

The park hosts an open house at the cemetery every year around Halloween, where docents will explain mourning practices and superstitions from the time the Bates family lived there. Bates and his wife usually make an appearance, too. This year’s open house is Oct. 23 and 24.

More info • Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield, facebook.com/FaustPark/

