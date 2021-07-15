 Skip to main content
Favazz, 'The KSHE Morning Rock Show'
Favazz, 'The KSHE Morning Rock Show'

Favazz of KSHE 95

Guy "Favazz" Favazza of KSHE 95 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2015

Guy "Favazz" Favazza used to broadcast from the amphitheater when he worked evenings on KSHE. The classic rock radio station has presented numerous concerts over the years, and he has been there for every season. 

Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, El Monstero, R.E.M., Live, Ozzfest and Lollapalooza are among his favorites, the Guns N’ Roses show tops his list of memories.

“I was there, and I’d just started officially at KSHE two weeks before," he says. "I witnessed everything until (crap) started flying over my head, and I got out of there. It was my first time at the venue. I was down low — 13th row. We did a long video on it and got a cease-and-desist order from a roadie we got video from.

“It’s been a really good ride," Favazza says. "I love that venue."

