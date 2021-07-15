Favazz, 'The KSHE Morning Rock Show'

Guy "Favazz" Favazza used to broadcast from the amphitheater when he worked evenings on KSHE. The classic rock radio station has presented numerous concerts over the years, and he has been there for every season.

“I was there, and I’d just started officially at KSHE two weeks before," he says. "I witnessed everything until (crap) started flying over my head, and I got out of there. It was my first time at the venue. I was down low — 13th row. We did a long video on it and got a cease-and-desist order from a roadie we got video from.