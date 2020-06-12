Favorite bake sale

Bakers for Black Lives
On a very warm Sunday morning in June, hundreds of people lined up along McPherson Avenue in the Central West End. They were masked, socially distanced and eager to support Bakers for Black Lives. As Black Lives Matter protests swelled nationwide after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a group of St. Louis bakers, including Hannah Kerne, Sharon Harter, Meaghan Coltrain, Shimon Otsuka and Tyler Davis, organized the bake sale to raise funds for organizations including ArchCity Defenders, STL Mutual Aid and Campaign Zero. The event was scheduled for four hours but sold out in two, and organizers announced they had already raised more than $12,000. IF
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!