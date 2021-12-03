 Skip to main content
Favorite books from 2021
Authors and publishers provided plenty of new material for readers this year, and sales of books were even higher than in 2020. In Sunday's STL Life section, we offer a selection of our reviewers' favorite new books from 2021 — perfect gift ideas for the holidays. Or for yourself. 

And if you're making plans for the weekend, check our Best Bets for details about concerts by the SLSO, St. Louis Philharmonic, Winter Opera, Cathedral Concerts and more, plus Grinchmas, the Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street and David Sedaris.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

