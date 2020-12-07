 Skip to main content
Favorite city to visit
Q: When you cover a road series, what are you top three cities to visit, and why?

A: There is something I like about every city that I get to visit -- whether it's the sites to see, the bookstores to visit, or, mostly, the friends to spend time with. I'll give you some general thoughts on a few places.

I adore New York City, and any visit there is always a welcome one.

I welcome the fact that in normal years I get a trip to Denver, which is close to where I grew up and a place that means a lot to me, as many people know.

Every time I visit Los Angeles I like it more than I did the previous time.

And a sleeper great place to visit for walking, activities, places to see, small shops to discover, and food to enjoy ... Pittsburgh. There's more than a beautiful park going on there. In Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, there are lessons that STL could learn about downtown becoming a draw.

