Favorite city to visit

Q: When you cover a road series, what are you top three cities to visit, and why?
A: There is something I like about every city that I get to visit -- whether it's the sites to see, the bookstores to visit, or, mostly, the friends to spend time with. I'll give you some general thoughts on a few places.
I adore New York City, and any visit there is always a welcome one.
I welcome the fact that in normal years I get a trip to Denver, which is close to where I grew up and a place that means a lot to me, as many people know.
Every time I visit Los Angeles I like it more than I did the previous time.
And a sleeper great place to visit for walking, activities, places to see, small shops to discover, and food to enjoy ... Pittsburgh. There's more than a beautiful park going on there. In Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, there are lessons that STL could learn about downtown becoming a draw.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!