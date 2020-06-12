Favorite commercially available gooey butter cake
Favorite commercially available gooey butter cake

Taste of St. Louis

Triple chocolate gooey butter cake from Park Avenue Coffee 

Park Avenue Coffee

Where Multiple locations • More info parkavenuecoffee.com

Why the rest of the world has not fully embraced the culinary perfection that is gooey butter cake is a question best left in the hands of philosophers and kings. We only know that we love it, which is fortunate because it is available all over the place in St. Louis. And of all those varieties of the local delicacy, our favorite is sold at Park Avenue Coffee. It is not too gooey, not too buttery and just cakey enough. Although the shop makes more than 70 flavors — which is impressive, when you think about it — we like the original flavor best. Why mess with perfection? DN

