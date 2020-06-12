Favorite drive-by birthday parade

Francis A. ‘Bud’ Jones
A parade of more than 40 vehicles surprised Francis A. “Bud” Jones on his 99th birthday. Jones, a World War II combat veteran, dodged death at least twice in his life. The first time was when his aircraft was struck by enemy fire during the war. Jones managed to land the plane safely despite oil covering the windshield and a hole in the left wing. Later, as a member of the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was pursuing a suspect who shot at him during a car chase. A bullet went straight through Jones’ windshield and ricocheted off his gun holster strap. The Missouri Highway Patrol led the May 12 caravan celebrating Jones’ birthday. AS
