Favorite food that is better in St. Louis than practically anywhere else in the world
World's Fair Donuts reopens under new ownership

Customers fill the small lobby Jan. 15, 2020, at World's Fair Donuts on its first day under new ownership.

Doughnuts

For whatever reason, the stars have aligned over St. Louis to make this area abundant in excellent doughnuts. The gods of dough and grease and sugar — and maybe some nice custard filling — have looked kindly on our little town on the banks of two rivers and have blessed us with a superfluity of fine doughnut artisans. We have tried doughnuts all around the country and all around the world, and the doughnuts here in St. Louis are as fine or finer than anywhere else (though there is that one little bakery in Schruns, Austria, that does come close). DN

