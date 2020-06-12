Favorite hike discovered during pandemic
Favorite hike discovered during pandemic

Taking a hike

A family crosses the boardwalk in Trail among the Trees in Rockwoods Reservation.

Rockwood Reservation

More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/rockwoods-reservation

We wandered off the beaten path to explore new trails during the pandemic when walking became our most popular hobby. After visiting 16 local and state parks over the past three months, one of the hidden gems turned out to be closer than we expected. Rockwood Reservation is in western St. Louis County with several popular hiking trails spanning 1,880 acres. The trail we traveled had few visitors early in the morning but a plethora of springs, caves and rock formations. The terrain resembles the Ozark hills, along with bluffs, valleys and incredible bird-watching. The scenery changes more often than many of the other beautiful trails in the metro area. AS



