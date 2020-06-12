Favorite home-school activity

Cooking
Our children continued their high school coursework when schools shut down in mid-March. It was a rocky transition for many families, especially for those with young children requiring constant supervision while parents continued to work from home. Since our teenagers could work independently, we decided to focus attention on some life lessons. Specifically, they needed some work on their culinary skills, which largely had been limited to making sandwiches, ramen, and mac and cheese from a box. When the dinner-making responsibility was placed on their shoulders, they rose to the occasion. Their forays into cooking included short ribs, kebabs and brisket. Aside from one small kitchen fire, it has been worthwhile hands-on learning. AS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!