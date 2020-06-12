Favorite liquid that is better in St. Louis than practically anywhere else in the country

Tap water
Maybe it is the quality of the water from the Mississippi River. Maybe it is the quality of the water from the Missouri River. We doubt it is the quality of the water from the River Des Peres. Probably having something to do with the confluence of the two largest rivers in North America, the tap water in St. Louis and its surroundings is exceptionally good. It tastes clean and crisp, without the chemical aftertaste (or foretaste) typically found in other locales. You know how bottled water has a harsher flavor than eau de STL? People in other towns don’t have that experience. That’s why they drink bottled water. DN
