Favorite local-artist-makes-good story

Bruce Franks Jr.
Bruce Franks Jr., also known as battle rapper Ooops, turned heads when he landed a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in a 2016 special election. Adding another layer to his success, Franks was the subject of “St. Louis Superman,” a documentary short directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan that earned an Academy Award nomination this year. Though the film didn’t win, Franks remains a winner after waltzing his way through Oscar season and hobnobbing with A-listers. “St. Louis Superman” had its broadcast premiere in May on MTV; the film was released by MTV Documentary Films. From here on out, whatever film project Franks looks to next will immediately draw attention. KCJ
