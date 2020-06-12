Favorite musical comeback

Paige Alyssa
St. Louis lost one of its brightest young singers when soulful pop artist Paige Alyssa moved to the greener pastures of Los Angeles after releasing her album “Who Is Paige Alyssa?” After recognizing LA wasn’t for her, she returned to St. Louis in January with a new vision for herself and a new single and video, “What’s the Move.” She’s looking forward to making more music and diving back into the music scene here. “I wake up every day so grateful I made this decision,” she says. “It’s been fantastic. It feels so good.” KCJ
