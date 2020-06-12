Favorite new co-workers

Pets
Our newest co-workers have some boundary issues — they constantly want belly rubs or snuggle into our laps during work hours. But they also offer unconditional support when we are on deadline and adorable distractions when we need a break from sitting too long in makeshift home offices. They don’t warm up smelly food in the office microwave, nor do they gossip behind our backs. They are a welcome sight during Zoom meetings, and no other co-workers are allowed to lick our faces when we eventually head back to our offices. AS
