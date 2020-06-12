Favorite oversize, food-related roadside attraction in the Metro East

The World’s Largest Catsup Bottle
Where 305 Railroad Avenue, Collinsville • More info catsupbottle.com
Admittedly, the competition in this particular category was not fierce. But the World’s Largest Catsup (not Ketchup) Bottle is in a class by itself. It has its own website, its own fan club, its own annual festival and in 2002 it was named to the National Register of Historic Places. Do you know what else is on the National Register of Historic Places? The Statue of Liberty. The Empire State Building.The Hoover Dam. They’re all in the same category as a 170-foot-tall water tower in the shape of a bottle and advertising Brooks Old Original Catsup. It makes you proud to be an American. DN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!