Favorite oversize, food-related roadside attraction in the Metro East
0 comments

Favorite oversize, food-related roadside attraction in the Metro East

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Catsup Water Tower

The 170-foot-tall Brooks Catsup Bottle Water Tower stands near the site of a former Brooks Catsup factory in Collinsville.

The World’s Largest Catsup Bottle

Where 305 Railroad Avenue, Collinsville • More info catsupbottle.com

Admittedly, the competition in this particular category was not fierce. But the World’s Largest Catsup (not Ketchup) Bottle is in a class by itself. It has its own website, its own fan club, its own annual festival and in 2002 it was named to the National Register of Historic Places. Do you know what else is on the National Register of Historic Places? The Statue of Liberty. The Empire State Building.The Hoover Dam. They’re all in the same category as a 170-foot-tall water tower in the shape of a bottle and advertising Brooks Old Original Catsup. It makes you proud to be an American. DN

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports