Favorite park pastime resurgence

The picnic
Before the world shut down, I pretty much only saw other walkers, joggers and bicyclists on my walks through Tower Grove Park. But now, my visits and drive-bys include a once-rare sighting: picnickers. They’re lounging on blankets, sitting in circles in fold-out chairs and maybe gathering around a small table they brought. These are informal gatherings — no pavilion reservation needed. People have turned to parks as a safer dining and socialization option, complete with rustling leaves, cool breezes and curious squirrels. As we gradually reopen our homes and restaurants, I hope we don’t forget the grass may be a little bit greener in a neighborhood park. VSH
