Favorite place to get crafty

The Painted Pot STL
Where 3772 Monticello Plaza • More info 636-300-4515; thepaintedpotstl.com
The Painted Pot in St. Charles is a must-try for parents looking to keep their little ones busy. Painting pottery is a creative alternative to coloring books and Play-Doh, and the results are more enduring. The Painted Pot offers a variety of items that can be painted — functional items such as mugs and platters; decorative items like figurines and planters — and then glazed and fired. Prices vary by size and detail, and store hours are limited. The shop also offers to-go painting kits and can deliver your finished fired creation for a small fee. ED
