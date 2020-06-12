Favorite pretzel, even if it’s heresy to say it

Union Loafers
Where 1629 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-833-6111; unionloafers.com
Sorry, Gus’ Pretzels. We love you, and you’ve been around for 100 years, but there’s a new pretzel king in town. The big and beefy pretzels at Union Loafers have just the right tang, just the right chew and just the right crust-to-crumb proportion. It’s pretzel perfection, and if that isn’t enough, they also come with a powerfully flavorful serving of mustard that, though you might not think it possible, makes the pretzels taste even better. Maybe the part of the pretzel that is twisted is a little scrawny, but with pretzels this good, who cares? DN
