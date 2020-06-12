Favorite protest organizers
0 comments

Favorite protest organizers

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
O'Fallon, Mo. police chief marches with protesters

Jalen Thompson, 17, addresses a crowd of between 1,500 and 2,000 people on June 1, 2020, in front of the O'Fallon, Mo., police department during a march in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Thompson and some of his friends helped organize the march. 

Students

Fort Zumwalt West High graduates Jalen Thompson, Ryan Fetsch and Ryan Staples led a protest in O’Fallon, Missouri, that brought more than 2,500 people to march for George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Photos showing Jalen, 17, arm-in-arm with a local police chief appeared in newspapers nationwide. He appeared on the “CBS Evening News,” “Today,” MSNBC and numerous radio stations to speak out against police brutality. Meanwhile, two Ladue Horton Watkins High School students organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter march of more than 1,000 people for 9 miles through the most affluent parts of the region — Ladue, Frontenac and Town and Country — restoring our hope that young leaders will help heal our divided nation. AS

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports