Favorite protest organizers

Fort Zumwalt West High graduates Jalen Thompson, Ryan Fetsch and Ryan Staples led a protest in O’Fallon, Missouri, that brought more than 2,500 people to march for George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Photos showing Jalen, 17, arm-in-arm with a local police chief appeared in newspapers nationwide. He appeared on the “CBS Evening News,” “Today,” MSNBC and numerous radio stations to speak out against police brutality. Meanwhile, two Ladue Horton Watkins High School students organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter march of more than 1,000 people for 9 miles through the most affluent parts of the region — Ladue, Frontenac and Town and Country — restoring our hope that young leaders will help heal our divided nation. AS
