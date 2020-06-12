Favorite quarantine hangout

Front stoops
Stoop-sitting is a treasured St. Louis pastime, and why not? Your neighbors and the cars passing by can provide decent people-watching, the trees along the street provide the shade. (Even better if your stoop is a full front porch.) You can sip a refreshing drink and get out of the house without venturing too far away. Chat with neighbors or passersby. Read a book or browse Facebook. Pajamas? No problem — it’s just the front stoop. BO
