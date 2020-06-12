Favorite real-life superheroes

Health care workers and support staff
Tens of thousands of health care workers risked their own safety while serving patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Many had to reuse and ration personal protective equipment needed to guard against the virus. Some had to keep working when they were denied sick leave. More than 400 health care workers in the region contracted the virus themselves, and at least five health care workers in Missouri have died of COVID-19. From the doctors and nurses on the front lines to the hourly workers in hospital housekeeping, we salute the heroes who continue to take care of us during this crisis. AS
