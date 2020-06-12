Favorite reminder to stock up on essentials

‘Honk for Wine’ at Southside Wine and Spirits
Where 5017 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-779-6294; southsidewineandspirits.com
Five afternoons a week since mid-March, Southside Wine and Spirits has dragged a small, black, A-frame sign to the sidewalk in front of its St. Louis Hills wine shop. “Honk for wine!” it reads in cheery pink letters. We can’t think of a better reason to lay on our horn as we zip down Hampton Avenue. The 700-square-foot wine shop, like many other places, has switched to curbside pickup and delivery. But it’s the cute little sign, a friendly reminder to make a quick pit stop, that prompts us to pull over for our favorite rosé, a bottle of whiskey or a four-pack of City Wide Pale Ale. Toot-toot! CS
